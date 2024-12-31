Marcus’s Substack
Grading President Trump’s First 100 Days of His Second Term
As President Donald Trump crosses the 100-day mark of his second term, it’s time to assess his performance.
Apr 29
Marcus Watkins
18
The NFL’s Narrow Escape: Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Saga and the NFL PR Bullet Dodged
The NFL's Near Public Relations Disaster with Shedeur Sanders: A Tale of Legacy, Influence, and Possible Last-Minute Decisions
Apr 27
Marcus Watkins
3
Nas' 'Illmatic': The Pinnacle of Hip Hop's Golden Age
Revisiting Nas' Debut Album on its 31st Anniversary.
Apr 19
Marcus Watkins
3
Trump’s Flawed “Reciprocal” Tariff Policy is the Worst Economic Idea in Modern American History
Virtually every pro-tariff piece I read recently, asserts that: 1, we have lost our manufacturing base, and 2, wages are down.
Apr 9
Marcus Watkins
3
President Trump’s Broad Tariff Implementation is a Ballsy Chess Move That Risks Economic Harm and Poses Legal Questions
President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs, appear to be aimed at achieving several interconnected economic and political objectives, based on…
Apr 4
Marcus Watkins
4
March 2025
Tim Anderson Achieves Rare Feat with the Los Angeles Angels and is Set Up for What Could Be a Beautiful Come Back Story
Tim Anderson, the former American League batting champion and two-time All-Star, is embarking on a fresh chapter with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025.
Mar 27
Marcus Watkins
3
Friendships and Challenges
Friends Keep You Grounded, but Challenges Make You Stronger
Mar 25
Marcus Watkins
4
America is Back
My Analysis of President Trump's Address to Congress
Mar 5
Marcus Watkins
11
February 2025
THE LEFT’S DEI ECONOMIC BOYCOTT WILL BE AN ASININE WASTE OF TIME AND ENERGY
You've seen them and I've seen them.
Feb 27
Marcus Watkins
14
January 2025
The Golden Age of America Has Begun
America Is Back
Jan 21
Marcus Watkins
2
December 2024
The Democrats are facing a gerontocracy crisis and Republicans should take notes
As Biden's mental and physical health decline continues right before our eyes, it highlights a very troubling trend of gerontocracy in our political…
Dec 31, 2024
Marcus Watkins
2
November 2024
Democrats Are Losing Their Minds Because They Are Losing Their Voters
Democrats Big Missed Lesson Of The 2024 Election
Nov 18, 2024
Marcus Watkins
29
