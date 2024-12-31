Marcus’s Substack

Grading President Trump’s First 100 Days of His Second Term
As President Donald Trump crosses the 100-day mark of his second term, it’s time to assess his performance.
  
Marcus Watkins
9
The NFL’s Narrow Escape: Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Saga and the NFL PR Bullet Dodged
The NFL's Near Public Relations Disaster with Shedeur Sanders: A Tale of Legacy, Influence, and Possible Last-Minute Decisions
  
Marcus Watkins
6
Nas' 'Illmatic': The Pinnacle of Hip Hop's Golden Age
Revisiting Nas' Debut Album on its 31st Anniversary.
  
Marcus Watkins
1
Trump’s Flawed “Reciprocal” Tariff Policy is the Worst Economic Idea in Modern American History
Virtually every pro-tariff piece I read recently, asserts that: 1, we have lost our manufacturing base, and 2, wages are down.
  
Marcus Watkins
2
President Trump’s Broad Tariff Implementation is a Ballsy Chess Move That Risks Economic Harm and Poses Legal Questions
President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs, appear to be aimed at achieving several interconnected economic and political objectives, based on…
  
Marcus Watkins
1

March 2025

Tim Anderson Achieves Rare Feat with the Los Angeles Angels and is Set Up for What Could Be a Beautiful Come Back Story
Tim Anderson, the former American League batting champion and two-time All-Star, is embarking on a fresh chapter with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025.
  
Marcus Watkins
1
Friendships and Challenges
Friends Keep You Grounded, but Challenges Make You Stronger
  
Marcus Watkins
1
America is Back
My Analysis of President Trump's Address to Congress
  
Marcus Watkins
3

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

