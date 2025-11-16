In the shadow of towering stock market highs, the U.S. economy is quietly underperforming for the average American. Inflation may have cooled from its post-pandemic peaks, but the scars remain. Real wages stagnate, household debt balloons, and essentials like housing, food, and energy devour paychecks at rates unseen in decades. While the official unemployment rate hovers just over 4%, millions are feeling the pinch of underemployment and the precarity of the gig economy. This isn’t a recession by textbook definition, but it’s a slow-burning erosion of the American Dream, where growth benefits the few while affordability slips away for the many.

Decades of government overreach have distorted markets, subsidizing inefficiency and favoring certain companies at the expense of consumers. To restore affordability, we need a return to genuine free markets, unbridled trade, deregulation, and the elegant logic of comparative advantage. But as we’ll see, this is the best proven path to progress, not utopia. Some will thrive, while others face the harsh reality of creative destruction.

Affordability isn’t just about vague promises of “more jobs” or “tax credits”. It’s about prices low enough that two people can earn enough to support a family without perpetual anxiety. Today, that’s a fantasy. Rent has surged 30% since 2020 in many cities, groceries cost 30% more, and car insurance premiums continue to climb annually. What would it take to reverse this? Unleash ACTUAL free markets, where competition drives innovation and efficiency.

In a true free market, firms slash costs to survive, flooding shelves with cheaper and better goods. Free trade amplifies this by importing goods from nations with comparative advantages, such as low-cost manufacturing in Asia, which causes domestic prices to decrease, freeing capital for higher-value pursuits like technology or services. Deregulation removes bureaucratic shackles, allowing entrepreneurs to experiment without the need for endless permits or compliance costs. Consider airlines: Pre-1978 regulation kept fares sky-high and routes limited; post-deregulation, tickets dropped 50% in real terms, and options exploded.

These aren’t abstract ideals; they’re proven levers for lowering prices. Take free trade’s role in electronics: Sure, tariffs and quotas inflate costs, but international trade has made smartphones cheaper and more widely accessible than they used to be, while packing them with features undreamt of a generation ago.

Deregulation in the telecom sector after 1996 unleashed a broadband boom, halving internet costs relative to wages. Comparative advantage explains why U.S. farmers focus on high-yield corn while importing affordable avocados from Mexico, diversifying supply chains to keep food prices stable. Implement these broadly, and we’d see cascading effects such as lower energy prices from deregulated drilling, cheaper housing from streamlined zoning, and plummeting healthcare costs from market-driven insurance competition. Prices wouldn’t just fall; they’d stabilize as abundance replaces scarcity.

Yet here’s the uncomfortable truth: this won’t benefit everyone equally. Free markets are engines of creative destruction, Joseph Schumpeter’s term for how innovation displaces the obsolete. Coal miners in Appalachia won’t pivot seamlessly to solar panel assembly; textile workers in the Carolinas face offshoring to Bangladesh, where labor costs a fraction. These “victims” aren’t footnotes; they’re real people upended by progress.

Factory closures in the Rust Belt during the 1980s and ‘90s, spurred by trade liberalization, devastated communities, spiking opioid and crack cocaine addictions and deaths as well as welfare rolls. Even today, automation in retail (think self-checkouts) has axed many cashier jobs, leaving many low-skill entry-level workers in limbo.

So who are the winners here in all of this? Consumers everywhere have fuller pockets and better in-store experiences (quicker in-and-out times). Also, this has created jobs in booming sectors such as software and renewables.

Government “safety nets” often prolong pain, propping up dinosaurs like subsidized steel mills. True affordability demands accepting this churn: retrain the displaced, but don’t halt the machine. Short-term hardship for long-term prosperity is the market’s brutal bargain.

AI is driving a new wave of creative destruction by making existing jobs and business models practically obsolete, such as replacing clerical staff with chatbots or disrupting the traditional trucking industry with self-driving cars. This process simultaneously fosters economic growth and innovation by creating entirely new industry jobs (like AI ethicists and prompt engineers) and more efficient production methods that ultimately lead to long-term societal benefits.

Amid this economic malaise, affordability has become a political lightning rod, especially here recently under the Trump affordability banner. Post-2024 election, Trump’s vows to “make America affordable again” at rallies, promising tariffs to “bring jobs home,” and tax cuts to juice spending. But it’s all theater. Americans aren’t just unhappy with politics; they’re seething. Polling shows approval for Congress scraping historic lows, with voters viewing Washington as a circus of gridlock.

Why all this anger? Politicians are regularly gaslighting us. They peddle delusional perceptions such as Biden’s “Bidenomics” as an economic boom, Trump’s “best economy ever,” while ignoring stagnant real incomes and ballooning deficits. The consequences aren’t enlightenment; they’re political exhaustion. People still don’t seem to understand the systemic flaws; they swing to the next grifter, fueling pendulum shifts of rage votes. Democrats blame corporate greed while Republicans point the finger at immigrants. While there is truth to both, neither admits the welfare-warfare state we’ve built is the problem. It’s too unpopular to do so.

A stark example comes from the Wall Street Journal, which recently noted: “U.S. elections are sending a consistent message: Americans are deeply frustrated with their government’s inability to solve problems,” citing polling data from outlets like Gallup and Pew, where dissatisfaction hovers near 80%. This frustration has manifested in wild electoral swings: 2016’s red wave, 2018’s blue tsunami, 2020’s narrow Biden win, 2024’s Trump redux. It’s not policy evolution; it’s despair-fueled whiplash.

Trust in government reflects this rot, plummeting to historic lows. As of May 2024, just 22% of Americans trusted Washington to “do what is right” most of the time, per Pew Research - up slightly from 16% in 2023 but a far cry from the 77% peak in 1964.

There’s a clear correlation. As the government swells, regulating, subsidizing industries, and micromanaging lives, distrust surges. The bigger the beast, the more it fails, breeding cynicism.

Enter Ronald Reagan, whose 1981 inaugural quip hit the nail on the head: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” He slashed regulations, cut taxes by 25%, and preached self-reliance: “We are going to get government out of the way.” The people responded. Trust in the government climbed from 25-30% in the Carter malaise to the mid-40 percent by mid-decade. Economic revival followed; inflation tamed and growth roared.

The Clinton-Gingrich era echoed this. Their 1996 welfare reform and telecom deregulation, as well as slashing bureaucracy, lifted trust back to about 50%, the highest since the 1970s. Contrast George W. Bush (who was definitely no fiscal hawk, with his “compassionate conservatism”) expanded government via Medicare Part D (adding trillions in entitlements), No Child Left Behind (federalizing education), and the 2008 bailouts. Trust cratered from 60% post-9/11 to 36% by 2003 amid Iraq quagmires and the Hurricane Katrina mess. Partisan gaps widened with Republicans at 47% average trust, Democrats at 25%, as overreach alienated all.

Let’s talk about affordability. It’s worth considering how heavy subsidies can inadvertently drive up prices in sectors like housing and higher education, compared to those with less government. College tuition has ballooned 179% since 2000, fueled by federal loans that let schools hike fees without competition. What about healthcare costs? Health care is up 130% in services, and hospital costs are up 220%, mainly due to Medicare expansions that shield providers from price pressure. Health insurance premiums and the cost of prescription drugs continue to increase year-over-year, as regulations favor insurers over patients. Childcare costs are astronomical due to the scarcity of licensed providers, a situation partly driven by the high operational expenses associated with meeting regulatory requirements and subsidies.

Flip the script to the less regulated and unsubsidized wonders: Televisions down 97% since 1998, computers and phones halved in real cost, dishwashers 20% cheaper—all while vastly improved (4K screens, AI assistants, energy-efficient cycles).

Markets work! Competition from global supply chains and innovation makes goods cheaper, more plentiful, and better. Subsidies, by contrast, breed complacency and increase the price of goods and services. Universities chase grants, not graduates’ ROI; hospitals prioritize billing codes over bedside efficiency. Free markets reward value; government props up mediocrity and makes living unaffordable for everyday Americans.

No politician dares utter this truth. President Trump says we are in a “golden age” and have a “booming economy.” Joe Biden preached to us regularly about how wonderful “Bidneomics” was working for everyday Americans, and how it was “growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down,” and “making life affordable.” The reality was 2022’s soaring 9% inflation, which led to families rationing. groceries

Then there’s Zohran Mamdani, the progressive “Democrat-Socialist” firebrand who stormed New York’s 2024 primaries, chanting “affordability“ like a mantra, promising rent caps, universal healthcare, and free college. These might sound like noble ideas, but history warns of backfires. Price controls spawn shortages (1970s gas lines), mandates and regulations inflate costs (Obamacare’s premium spikes). The in-power party owns the crisis; the out-of-power party screams, “We can fix it.” It’s a race to the bottom, each party ballooning government as trust plummets further.

There are always a lot of hot takes. But one thing you can’t avoid is that when you own incumbency in a terrible economy, you will get blamed, especially when your only solution is to say the economy is amazing. There is nothing about this economy that conservatives should be defending. It is all built upon debt and venture socialism. When we decided to print $7 trillion, we impelled a vicious cycle of unaffordable inflation engendering more gov’t handouts, which causes more printing and inflation.

We need leaders to channel Reagan: “You fix your problems; we’ll get out of the way.” Articulate it boldly. Deregulate energy for cheap power, end corporate welfare to level the playing fields, and be smarter about how we implement tariffs. Historical wins abound: Reagan’s tax cuts helped spark the 1980s boom. Gingrich’s reforms balanced budgets. Less intervention means fewer cronies and more creators. Politicians won’t volunteer this gospel. It’s electroal poison. When initially presented, people will challenge it due to our reliance on the government. But voters, weary of lies, must demand it. Affordability isn’t a handout; it’s freedom to flourish. Embrace the market’s messy genius, accept its victims, and commit to redevelopment, and watch prices fall and America become Great Again.

