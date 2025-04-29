As President Donald Trump crosses the 100-day mark of his second term, it’s time to assess his performance. While the milestone is somewhat arbitrary, it offers a snapshot of a presidency’s early priorities and execution. Based on his actions thus far, I’d give President Trump a C (GRADE). Reflecting a mixed bag of bold moves, unfulfilled promises, and missed opportunities. Below, I’ll outline why this grade feels appropriate and highlight areas he must improve to elevate his administration’s impact.

The Good: Energy, Immigration, and Agenda-Setting

President Trump’s return to the White House has been marked by the high-octane energy his supporters adore. He’s wasted no time pushing an ambitious agenda, focusing on economic revitalization, border security, and deregulation. His administration has issued a flurry of executive orders to roll back what he calls “Biden-era overreach,” particularly in energy and environmental policy. The reinstatement of policies like the “Remain in Mexico” program signals a hardline stance on immigration, resonating with his base.

President Donald Trump’s immigration policy has emerged as his strongest suit in the early months of his second term, resonating with a significant portion of the American public. His aggressive crackdown, including mass deportation initiatives, border security enhancements, and the Laken Riley Act, has garnered robust support, particularly among Republicans. Polls reflect this strength: a March 2025 Reuters/Ipsos survey found 50% of Americans approve of Trump’s immigration approach, outpacing his ratings on the economy and foreign policy, with 86% of Republicans backing his actions. Similarly, a February 2025 NPR/Ipsos poll showed 59% approval for increased deportation efforts, and an NBC News poll in March reported 55% of voters approving his handling of border security. While controversial, Trump’s hardline stance has solidified immigration as a political win, though recent April 2025 polls, like the Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos survey showing 53% disapproval, suggest growing skepticism about his methods among independents and Democrats.

The Average: Policy Execution and Cohesion

While Trump’s executive actions look impressive on paper, their implementation has been uneven. Take border security: despite tough talk and policy rollbacks, illegal border crossings remain a challenge, with early data suggesting only marginal declines. The promised mass deportation program has yet to materialize at scale, hampered by logistical and legal hurdles. This gap between rhetoric and reality risks eroding trust among voters who expected swift action.

Similarly, Trump’s economic plans lack clarity. While tariffs sound appealing to protectionists, as I have written about in a previous article, their potential to raise consumer prices hasn’t been adequately addressed. His tax cut proposals, though popular, face a skeptical Congress wary of ballooning deficits. The administration’s failure to present detailed legislative blueprints has slowed progress, leaving allies in Congress scrambling to fill in the gaps.

The administration’s internal dynamics also contribute to this middling C grade. Trump’s cabinet, a mix of loyalists and controversial figures, has sparked infighting and mixed messaging. High-profile appointees have drawn scrutiny, with some lacking the experience needed for their roles. While Trump thrives on disruption, the lack of a cohesive team undermines his ability to govern more effectively. A unified front is essential for translating campaign promises into policy wins, and so far, the administration feels more chaotic than strategic.

The Bad: Missed Opportunities and Divisiveness

Perhaps the most significant reason for the C grade is Trump’s failure to broaden his appeal. His first 100 days have doubled down on polarizing rhetoric, alienating moderates and independents who might otherwise support his policies. The 2024 election was a decisive victory that brought in new voters from all walks of life. Many of them felt disenfranchised by the extreme pendulum shift to the left by the Democrat party. Trump and his administration have shown little interest in healing a very divided nation by avoiding swinging just as hard in the exact opposite direction. His social media posts and public statements often reignite culture wars, distracting from substantive policy discussions. For example, his focus on settling scores with political opponents has overshadowed efforts to address pressing issues like infrastructure or healthcare costs.

Foreign policy is another weak spot. While Trump has touted his “peace through strength” doctrine, his administration has yet to articulate a clear strategy for ongoing global challenges. The Ukraine-Russia conflict and tensions in the Middle East require nuanced leadership, but Trump’s early moves, such as vague threats to pull NATO funding have raised more questions than answers. Allies and adversaries alike are left guessing, which risks undermining America’s global standing. A bolder, more diplomatic approach could have set a stronger tone.

What Trump Needs to Improve:

To move from a C to a B or higher, President Trump must address these shortcomings with urgency. First, he needs to prioritize execution over optics. This means investing more in the nuts and bolts of governance, by streamlining agencies, appointing qualified leaders, and working with Congress to pass legislation. For instance, a detailed immigration reform bill could codify his border security goals while addressing legal pathways, a topic he’s largely ignored. Similarly, economic policies need rigorous stress testing to avoid unintended consequences like inflation or trade disruptions.

Second, Trump must temper his divisiveness. Governing a polarized nation requires discipline in rhetoric and action. A gesture of bipartisanship, say, a new and better bipartisan infrastructure bill push could broaden his support and defuse critics. His base will remain loyal, but winning over skeptics is crucial for the long-term success of our Republican Party. Although it is very "un-Trump-like," Toning down the rhetoric, especially on social media, would help keep the focus on policy over personality.

All Things Considered:

Finally, Trump needs a clearer foreign policy vision. The world is watching, and ambiguity won’t cut it. Articulating a strategy that balances strength with diplomacy, perhaps by brokering a high-profile summit or trade deal—could reassert America’s leadership. Engaging allies and projecting stability will strengthen his hand in negotiations with adversaries.

President Trump’s first 100 days earn a C for their ambition and energy, tempered by inconsistent execution and self-inflicted wounds. His ability to set an agenda is undeniable, but governing requires more than bold promises. It demands discipline, unity, and pragmatism. By focusing on follow-through, broadening his appeal, and clarifying his global strategy, Trump can turn his presidency into a success story. The next 100-150 days will be critical in determining whether he rises to the challenge or remains mired in mediocrity. For now, the grade reflects a leader with potential, but potential alone isn’t enough to be a transitional president.

Like what you read? Give it a like. Share this story within your network. Contribute to the discussion.