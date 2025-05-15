The past two weeks have been a masterclass in political and economic maneuvering for President Trump, proving once again why his supporters, myself included, put him back in the White House. From bold tariffs on China to a historic Saudi investment deal, a roaring stock market, and a crypto bull market, Trump has delivered results that cut through the noise of media skepticism and Democratic handwringing. Add to that the poetic justice of Democrats facing their own January 6th-style embarrassment, and it’s clear Trump is riding high. It’s messier than I’d prefer, but this is exactly what I voted for.

Let’s start with the China tariffs, which have dominated headlines and rattled global markets. Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on imports worldwide, with China facing a staggering 104% rate, later escalated to 145%, including fentanyl-related duties. Critics, including the media and Democratic lawmakers, screamed “trade war” and predicted economic doom. I was also skeptical and detailed my pessimism in a few of my recent articles.

Many skeptics, including myself, pointed to initial stock market dips, with the S&P 500 briefly entering bear market territory. We knew that Trump’s strategy was never about short-term appeasement but was all about long-term leverage. However, President Trump made unexpected lightning-fast progress on Tariffs with China, which I honestly thought would have played hardball.

Trump's decisive 90-day pause on most country-specific tariffs, coupled with a truce with China announced on May 12, 2025, sparked a global stock market rally. The U.S. and China agreed to slash reciprocal tariffs for at least 90 days, easing fears of a global recession and proving Trump’s high-stakes poker game is paying off.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a key architect of the deal, emphasized it’s a step toward resetting trade imbalances, something Trump’s base has long demanded. The media and Democrats may call it chaotic, but I call it strategic.

Then there’s the Saudi deal. A $600 billion investment commitment in the United States was announced during Trump’s visit to Riyadh on May 13, 2025. This historic agreement, hailed at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, underscores Trump’s ability to secure foreign capital while strengthening ties with key allies. Posts on X and other social media platforms buzzed with excitement, noting Saudi Arabia’s “lavender carpet” welcome and Trump’s standing ovation. Unlike the mainstream media’s narrative of diplomatic blunders, this deal showcases Trump’s dealmaking prowess, bringing tangible economic benefits home. It’s not just about money, it’s about futuristic jobs, infrastructure, and energy independence, all core promises from his campaign.

The stock market’s response tells the story that the media won’t. After initial volatility from the tariff announcements, Trump’s tariff pause and China truce ignited a historic rally. The S&P 500 soared 9.5% on April 8, 2025, following the tariff pause, and global markets followed suit after the U.S.-China deal. Despite early losses of $6 trillion wiped from S&P 500 companies in four days, the market rebounded, proving Trump’s policies may not be the wrecking ball critics claim. Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade advisor, dismissed the initial plunge as a “normal retracement,” and he was right. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are now on firmer footing, reflecting confidence in Trump’s economic vision.

Crypto, too, is booming under Trump’s watch. Bitcoin, which dipped below $78,000 amid tariff uncertainty, has rebounded, jumping 22%. Trump’s crypto-friendly stance, including his own $TRUMP meme coin and World Liberty Financial, has energized investors. While critics like The New Yorker cry “corruption,” the reality is Trump’s embrace of crypto aligns with a growing demographic of young, tech-savvy voters who see digital currencies as the future. The media may scoff, but the market’s response, excited by Trump’s policies, speaks louder.

Meanwhile, Democrats have stumbled into their own trap, and it’s a delicious irony. On May 9, 2025, several progressive Democrats, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Rep. LaMonica McIver, were arrested during a protest at an ICE detention facility in Newark, known as Delaney Hall. Baraka, campaigning as a progressive in the New Jersey gubernatorial primary, framed the arrests as a stand for “democracy” and “due process.” But the optics are disastrous for Democrats. After years of demonizing January 6th protesters and using it to stigmatize the Republican Party, their lawmakers now face charges for breaking into a federal facility. The hypocrisy is glaring, and it hands Trump a political gift. Social media posts lit up with comparisons to January 6th, with conservative users mocking Democrats for their “taste of their own medicine.” This blunder weakens their moralizing narrative and boosts Trump’s image as a law-and-order president who lets his opponents hoist themselves on their own petard.

The leftist media and Democrats, predictably, have painted these two weeks as chaotic. They fixate on stock market dips, the so-called experts' warnings of global recession, and continue to clutch pearls over Trump’s brash style. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers called the market rally a reaction to Trump’s “policy mistake,” while Sen. Ron Wyden labeled tariffs “poison” for the economy. But their doom-and-gloom predictions keep falling flat. Inflation, contrary to forecasts, is lower, and illegal border crossings are down 90%. The media’s obsession with “stability” ignores the reality: Trump’s disruption is deliberate, dismantling a globalist system that’s hollowed out American manufacturing and supply chains for decades.

Is it messy? Absolutely! The tariff rollercoaster spooked markets before they soared, and Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks, like calling tariffs “medicine," can make even his supporter’s wince. His golf tournament boasts, name-calling of his foes, and military parade plans are distractions I could honestly do without. But this is who Trump is. Love him or hate him, he is bold, unapologetic, and effective. The Saudi deal, market boom, and China truce aren’t accidents, they’re the result of a president who thrives on leverage and isn’t afraid to shake things up. It's the ART OF THE DEAL!

I voted for Trump because I wanted a fighter who’d prioritize the American people first and restore economic strength. These two weeks prove he’s delivering. The Saudi investment will create jobs, the tariff strategy is forcing China and other countries to the table, and the markets are rewarding his boldness. The Democrats’ misstep at Delaney Hall only underscores their disconnect from the law-and-order values most Americans share. Sure, the ride is bumpy, and I’d prefer a bit more polish. But this is what winning looks like, and it’s exactly why I cast my ballot for Donald J. Trump.

Like what you read? Give it a like. Share this story within your network. Contribute to the discussion.