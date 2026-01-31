Marcus’s Substack

Marcus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valencia's avatar
Valencia
3d

A well-written, fact-based piece. Lemon, with all of his flaws, did not lead the protestors into the church nor participate in their activism. He covered the story. God forbid, had there been a shooting in the church, everyone would have been seeking coverage of the story. Like Mr. Watkins, I am no fan of Lemon for all the reasons he mentioned, but this was about retribution, not the first amendment or the Face Act as it was the protestors that should be held responsible for violating that. Moreover, I agree that it sets a dangerous precedent to our nation for the president to weaponize the DOJ for his childish benefit. If only he could serve the people without invoking CHAOS to get the job done!

Great article, Marcus.

Reply
Share
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
3d

Not with you on this one. A church is private property and shouldn't need to post No Trespassing signs and security guards to keep the hostiles away. By our western customs, churches are usually welcoming but are also respected. There's no free speech right to invade and scream at the congregation. The slippery slope would eventually allow Lemon and his mob to invade our home and blast his bullhorn at us in the name of "journalism." I looked up the text of the code, and it very specifically protects places that offer reproductive services and also places that have religious services. https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/248

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcus Watkins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture