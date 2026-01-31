Look, I’ll be the first to admit it, I can’t stand Don Lemon. The former CNN anchor has spent years peddling what I see as leftist divisive propaganda; twisting facts to fit narratives and proping up the progressive elites. From his smug on-air rants to his relentless attacks on anyone right of center, Lemon represents just about everything I despise about mainstream media bias. He’s the guy who sneered at Trump supporters, dismissed concerns about border security as xenophobia, and turned journalism into a soapbox for his personal politics. If there’s a hall of fame for insufferable talking heads, Lemon’s got a prime spot.

But here’s the thing, even someone like me, a core conservative who cheers when the left gets a taste of their own medicine, has to call foul on his recent federal arrest. This isn’t just about one obnoxious ex-host; it’s a slippery slope that threatens the very foundations of our Constitution, journalism, and the rule of law.

Let’s rewind to the facts of the case, as pieced together from reliable reports. On January 18, 2026, a group of anti-ICE protesters stormed into Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, disrupting a Sunday service. They were protesting against the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement raids. These activists, including some with ties to far-left groups, burst in shouting slogans, demanding the pastor (whom they wrongly accused of being an ICE collaborator) denounce federal policies. Amid the melee, independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were on the scene, cameras rolling, ostensibly covering the protest. Lemon, who is now freelancing after being ousted from CNN, live-streamed the event on his YouTube channel, interviewing the protesters and capturing the disruption.

Fast forward to January 29th; Federal agents from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations swoop in like it’s a scene from a Tom Clancy novel. Lemon is arrested in Los Angeles while covering the Grammys. Georgia Fort got nabbed in Minnesota, along with two activists, Trahern Jeen Crews and Jamael Lydell Lundy. Conspiracy to deprive rights and violation of the FACE Act, originally meant to protect access to abortion clinics, but now twisted to cover interference with religious worship, are the charges. Prosecutors claim Lemon and Fort weren’t just reporting; they were actively participating, aiding the disruption of First Amendment-protected religious freedoms by force or threat. Lemon appeared in federal court the next day, released on his own recognizance without bond, vowing to fight the charges as an assault on journalism.

Now, my gut reaction is to chuckle. Lemon, the darling of the outrageous and irrational “resistance” during Trump’s first term, is finally facing consequences. Poetic justice of sorts. But dig deeper, and this reeks of something far more sinister: extreme weaponization of the Department of Justice. Under Attorney General Pam Bondi, the DOJ has gone full throttle on these politically motivated investigations and arrests.

Bondi announced the arrest herself on X; framing it as cracking down on a “coordinated attack” on the church. But let’s be real, this is more about political theater than it is about justice. From what we’ve seen, the case against Lemon and Fort appears to be as thin as a dollar-store napkin. Video evidence shows Lemon asking questions, not leading chants or blocking doors. Fort was similarly embedded as a reporter. Sure, they might have crossed a line by entering private property without permission, but that doesn’t equate to federal civil rights charges or conspiracy. That’s the kind of heavy artillery usually reserved for mob bosses or terrorists, not journalists with iPhones recording.

Federal prosecutors typically only bring cases they’re almost guaranteed to win. Slam dunk cases with ironclad evidence. Here, two federal courts initially balked at approving the arrests, reviewing the evidence, and hesitating before greenlighting them. The federal government’s inability to get two separate judicial authorities to sign off on arrest warrants for Don Lemon highlights a disturbing, and ultimately failed, attempt to bypass constitutional protections for journalists. When judges in Minnesota correctly identified “no evidence” of criminal behavior, they acted as a necessary check against a Justice Department that appeared more focused on political retaliation than legitimate law enforcement. That’s unusual, folks. It suggests even the judges smelled something off.

So why are they pushing this weak tea? A Trump insider spilled the beans to NewsNation, saying that the arrest was meant to “make him an example not to go into our churches.” Hmmm. That’s not law enforcement; that’s a warning shot to the press: Stay out of sensitive spots, or else.

This is egregious. It’s a deliberate disregard for both the letter and the spirit of the law. The FACE Act was crafted to shield vulnerable clinics from violent blockades, not to criminalize journalists documenting a protest in a public-adjacent space of worship. Stretching it this far isn’t creative prosecution; it’s a blatant abuse that mocks the very statutes meant to protect constitutional rights while trampling the First Amendment’s press freedoms in the process.

This is where the slippery slope kicks in, and it should chill every American to the bone, especially principled constitutional conservatives. If the feds can slap felony charges on journalists for covering a protest, even a disruptive one, what’s next? Remember, churches aren’t just buildings; they’re sanctuaries of free exercise under the First Amendment. But weaponizing laws like the FACE Act sets a dangerous precedent. Today, it’s Lemon, a lefty agitator in a conservative-leaning administration’s crosshairs. Tomorrow? It could be your favorite right-wing podcaster getting raided for embedding with protesters for causes they feel strongly about covering.

We’ve seen this movie before. During the Biden years, the DOJ targeted parents at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists” and raided pro-life activists’ homes at dawn. Conservatives howled about overreach then, and rightly so. Now, with the tables turned, we can’t hypocrisy our way out of defending the Constitution. Let’s not become what we hate.

Humanizing this mess brings it home. Lemon, for all his flaws, is a husband, a father figure in his community, someone who’s clawed his way up from humble beginnings in Baton Rouge, LA. Fort, a Black female journalist from Minnesota, has built her rep on grassroots reporting, often highlighting injustices in communities of color. We may disagree with them politically, but they are still fellow Americans exercising what should be protected press freedoms. Spice it up with the irony: Lemon, who once grilled Trump officials on live TV, now finds himself in the hot seat under a Trump DOJ. It’s like a bad sequel to “The Apprentice”—you’re fired, then arrested.

But let’s not kid ourselves. This precedent could gut journalism as we know it. In a polarized nation, where every story is a battlefield, allowing the government to pick winners and losers based on politics erodes trust. Principal conservatives like me fought tooth and nail against Big Tech censorship and media bias; we can’t cheer when the boot’s on the other foot. The Constitution isn’t a buffet. You don’t pick and choose protections based on who you like. If we let this slide, we’re inviting a future where dissent is criminalized, where reporters self-censor to avoid the FBI’s knock. That’s not America; that’s authoritarianism with a stars-and-stripes veneer.

In the end, this saga exposes the sheer pettiness of our 21st-century political circus. Elections have consequences, as Obama once smugly reminded us. And boy, do they ever. Trump won big in 2024, sweeping in a mandate to drain the swamp and secure the borders. But using that power to settle scores with media pests isn’t the flex, no matter how terrible they were these past 8 years. That’s small-ball stuff we have to rise above. Jay-Z said it best, “Moral victories are for minor league coaches. This is distracting from real wins like deporting criminals, rebuilding the economy, and shutting up the Democrats now that the Epstein files are being released.

Let’s not forget the hypocrisy on the left: Democrats and progressives now wailing about Lemon’s “indictment” were the same ones high-fiving when grand juries targeted Republicans like Trump himself, his aides, or even everyday folks caught in the January 6 net. They loved the system when it hunted their enemies; now it’s biting back, and suddenly it’s tyranny? Spare me with the bull. If the charges were justified, it couldn’t happen to a better bunch, but justice should be blind, not a political weapon.

As a conscientious principled conservative and a cutuzen journalist, I say fight the good fight on policy, not in the courts over grudges. Don Lemon may be insufferable, but his arrest is a wake-up call. Protect the press, safeguard the Constitution, or watch our freedoms slip away, one weak case at a time.

