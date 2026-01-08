As a conscious conservative who cherishes all countries’ sovereignty and our fiscal responsibility, I’ve long opposed endless foreign entanglements that drain U.S. resources and entangle us in other nations’ messes. From Iraq to Afghanistan, these interventions often start with noble intentions but devolve into quagmires, costing trillions of dollars and American lives while achieving little. Yet, President Trump’s bold operation to capture Nicolás Maduro stands as a rare and justified exception.

This wasn’t some idealistic crusade for democracy; it was a targeted strike against a regime that posed an existential threat to U.S. interests far beyond the headlines of drug trafficking and oil grabs. By removing Maduro, Trump protected the U.S. dollar’s global dominance and curtailed our adversaries’ creeping influence in the Western Hemisphere. These actions will ultimately make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

People’s focus on drugs entering the U.S. or seizing Venezuelan oil misses the forest for the trees. Sure, Maduro’s indictment on narco-terrorism charges, unsealed in 2020 and expanded since, highlights his role in flooding America with cocaine via the Cartel of the Suns, a network of Venezuelan officials colluding with Colombian and Mexican traffickers.

But let’s be clear, the notion that ousting Maduro from power in Venezuela was primarily about “combating drug trafficking” rings hollow when considering that former President Trump pardoned Juan Orlando Hernández, the ex-president of Honduras, who was convicted by an American jury for his deep involvement in narcotics operations. In reality, this pretext masks the strategic imperative of depriving China of a vital oil supply. This move bolsters global energy security and curtails Beijing’s expanding influence in the region.

Maduro’s Venezuela was a failed state, a socialist nightmare that turned the world’s largest oil reserves into a wasteland of hyperinflation, starvation, and mass exodus. Under his rule, production plummeted from 2.5 million barrels per day to under a million, leaving citizens scavenging for food while his cronies enriched themselves.

Venezuela’s 303 billion barrels of proven reserves represent a strategic asset that U.S. firms could revitalize, potentially boosting global supply and lowering prices at our pumps. Maduro’s alliances with Russia, China, and Iran have turned Venezuela into a beachhead for anti-American powers right in our backyard.

Maduro wasn’t just a corrupt dictator; he was a pawn in a geopolitical chess game aimed at undermining U.S. hegemony. For over two decades, Venezuela cultivated ties with these adversaries to counter Washington. Russia provided military hardware, including drones and missiles, and deployed Wagner Group mercenaries to prop up the regime in 2019 and 2024. China, through its “all-weather strategic partnership“ established in 2023, poured in economic aid and secured preferential access to Venezuelan oil, often settled in yuan rather than dollars.

Meanwhile, Iran deepened ties amid shared anti-U.S. animosity, with Maduro backing Tehran’s positions and facilitating oil trades that bypassed sanctions. These weren’t benign partnerships; they represented a concerted effort to erode American influence in the hemisphere. Caracas backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hosted Iranian drones, and allowed Chinese firms to dominate critical minerals extraction. If left unchecked, this axis could have turned Latin America into a staging ground for hybrid warfare against the U.S., from cyber threats to military footholds.

This brings us to the heart of why Trump’s action was essential. It is protecting the U.S. dollar. The petrodollar system, where global oil trades are denominated in dollars, has underpinned American economic power since the 1970s. It ensures demand for our currency, keeping interest rates low and helping to fund our deficits. But Maduro’s Venezuela actively challenged this. Since 2018, it has sold 100% of its oil exports to China in yuan, ditching the dollar entirely. It experimented with cryptocurrencies like the petro to evade sanctions and even petitioned to join BRICS in 2024, gaining access to alternative payment systems that accelerate de-dollarization.

This wasn’t isolated; it’s part of a broader trend where adversaries like Saudi Arabia and BRICS nations hedge against the dollar. Allowing a regime in our own hemisphere to normalize yuan-based oil trades would invite copycats, weakening the dollar’s reserve status and potentially leading to inflation, higher borrowing costs, and most importantly, reduced global leverage for America. Trump’s strike halted this erosion at the source, reaffirming that the Western Hemisphere won’t become a testing ground for multipolar currencies.

Critics (mostly Democrats and isolation purists) continue to cry foul, labeling this a violation of international law or a slippery slope to another Iraq. They point to the UN Charter and Venezuela’s sovereignty, ignoring that Maduro’s fraudulent elections and human rights abuses had already delegitimized his rule. Some fret about blowback, like regional instability or alienating allies. But history shows inaction breeds greater threats. Recall the Monroe Doctrine of 1823, which warned European powers away from the Americas to protect our young republic. Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine“ updates this for today, countering not colonial empires but China’s Belt and Road incursions and Russia’s revanchism.

Far from endless war, this was a precise Delta Force raid with no U.S. casualties, extracting Maduro and his wife for trial in New York on long-standing charges. It’s not an occupation; Trump has pledged to “run” Venezuela only until a stable transition, then hand it back.

Now, naysayers overlook the benefits of this. By neutralizing Maduro, we mitigate risks like Venezuelan-backed migration crises or narco-states fueling U.S. opioid deaths. But more crucially, it denies our foes a hemispheric proxy. Russia loses a key ally amid its Ukraine quagmire; China frets over its oil access; and Iran sees another setback. This bolsters U.S. security without deploying troops en masse.

Economically, revitalizing Venezuelan oil could add millions of barrels daily, stabilizing markets and creating jobs for American firms like Chevron and Exxon, which stand to invest billions in infrastructure. JP Morgan estimates U.S. control could consolidate 30% of global reserves under our influence, reshaping energy dynamics in our favor.

Conservatives like me value prudence, but sometimes boldness is required to defend what’s ours. Trump’s capture of Maduro wasn’t adventurism; it was actually America First in action, echoing Theodore Roosevelt’s “Big Stick” while avoiding his pitfalls. Republicans and conservatives overwhelmingly back it. Despite a few isolationist holdouts worried about precedents, this move prevents larger conflicts by deterring adversaries now, at least we hope.

One thing is for sure, though. The Trump administration must realize that just getting rid of Maduro isn’t going to cut it. We’ve got to have a real transition plan. One that roots out his cronies and loyalists underneath him.

In a world where China eyes Taiwan and Russia Ukraine, securing our hemisphere is non-negotiable. Maduro’s fall isn’t just a win for Venezuela; it’s a safeguard for America’s future.

