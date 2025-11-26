I’ve been immersed in the works of Zora Neale Hurston all year. She has definitely become one of my favorite writers. Her novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God” is the latest book I’ve devoured, and I couldn’t put it down. The more I read her powerful prose, the more I realize the profound lessons she offers. Her reading is an unwavering call to embrace your true self, even when faced with immense societal pressure to conform.

Zora Neale Hurston (1891–1960) was a brilliant Black American writer and anthropologist during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s. Most Black artists and leaders at that time focused on fighting racism together and showing White people, that Black people deserved respect and equality. However, Hurston did things differently. She cared more about the real, everyday Black experience and, such as laughter, love, stories, and individual people, than about sending a political message from a Black conservative perspective.

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” is one of the most important works of twentieth-century American literature. The beloved 1937 classic is an enduring Southern love story sparkling with wit, beauty, and heartfelt wisdom. The main character, Janie Crawford, is a woman who refuses to let any man, any community, or any prescribed role define her. Janie’s journey is not a collective march toward racial justice; it is a solitary quest for self-possession. When her grandmother tries to secure her future through a loveless marriage to a rich land-owning farmer, Janie rejects the bargain. When the townspeople gossip about her relationship with the younger Tea Cake (the man she fell in love with), she shrugs them off. “Ah don’t mean to bother wid tellin’ ’em nothin’,” she says. “Let ’em say whut dey is.” Janie’s dignity does not come from group approval; it comes from knowing who she is and speaking in her own voice. Hurston gives us a heroine who understands that freedom begins inside the individual, not in the crowd. This book is a must-read because Zora Neale Hurston’s lyrical prose offers a powerful and enduring exploration of a Black woman’s quest for independence, self-discovery, and true love in the face of societal constraints.

Zora Hurston’s essays and letters often adopted positions that ran counter to mainstream Black leadership. A notable instance followed the 1954 Supreme Court ruling for school desegregation. Unlike many who cheered the Brown v. Board of Education decision, Hurston openly criticized it. In a controversial newspaper letter to the Orlando Sentinel (1955), she posited that the capacity to learn is an internal gift, not a benefit conferred by attending school with white children. In “What White Publishers Won’t Print” (1950), she argued that Black people were tired of being portrayed only as “noble sufferers” or sociological problems. She also wrote a tongue-in-cheek essay that was published in The Negro Digest in December 1945 titled “Crazy for This Democracy”, where she mocked both Jim Crow and the wartime rhetoric of making the world safe for democracy while Black Americans remained second-class citizens.

Hurston advocated for Black people to focus energy on building their own strong, independent educational institutions instead of “begging” for integration into white systems. Zora’s controversial views angered many, but she maintained her position. Her politics were not reactionary; they were idiosyncratic and rooted in a bone-deep confidence in Black capability.

During the Harlem Renaissance, when many writers leaned left and advocated for big government, socialism, and communism, she remained skeptical of top-down solutions and collectivist ideology. Hurston admired Booker T. Washington, who said Black people should focus on hard work, business, and self-reliance. She even voted Republican when most Black people in her circles didn’t. She wasn’t trying to hurt her own community; she just refused to think the way everyone told her to think.

Because she wouldn’t follow the crowd, Hurston was pushed aside. Famous writers like Richard Wright said her books had no important message. She lost jobs and money. When she died in 1960, she was so poor that she was buried in an unmarked grave. Years later, another writer, Alice Walker, found her work again and helped the world see how great she was.

One can learn the importance of celebrating and preserving African American culture, folklore, and language as a source of strength and identity, while also pursuing personal self-discovery and independence in the face of societal constraints from her writings. We can learn timeless lessons about individualism and integrity, particularly relevant today amidst declining independent thought and a rising age of consensus. Real pride in who you are doesn’t come from a group chant or societal validation; it comes from knowing yourself and speaking in your own voice. It is not only okay, but actually brave and authentic, to disagree with people who look like you, claim to speak for you, as well as claim to carry the same labels as you. Ultimately, standing up for what you believe, even when it makes you unpopular, is one of the strongest things a person can do, a testament to the power of personal conviction.

Zora Neale Hurston spent her life refusing to let anyone, rather they were White or Black, left or right, boule or commoner put her in a box. She showed us that the freest person is the one who decides for herself who she is and never apologizes for it.

Like what you read? Give it a like. Share this story within your network. Contribute to the discussion.