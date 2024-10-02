Marcus’s Substack

JohnSmith
Oct 3, 2024

Margaret Brennan is also a director at the liberal-fascist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) which has controlled the US govt and media since WW2. Most of the "Biden team" are CFR members, including Blinken, Yellen, Austin, Mayorkas, Burns, Zients, and dozens more.

So much for "unbiased" journalism. Here's a recent sample: cfr.org/event/tackling-evolving-threat-landscape-homeland-security-2023

