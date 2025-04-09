Virtually every pro-tariff piece I read recently, asserts that: 1, we have lost our manufacturing base, and 2, wages are down. 3, that the middle class has been hollowed out, thus we need tariffs to realign global trade interests. There is some truth to this but with technological advancements and inflation, tariffs aren’t going to bring us back 1965 Detroit.

Last week, in his Rose Garden announcement of sweeping new “reciprocal tariffs,” President Donald Trump held aloft a misleading chart that claimed to give a breakdown of the tariffs other countries charge the U.S. and the corresponding tariff that the U.S. will now impose against those countries. “Reciprocal. That means they do it to us and we do it to them,” Trump said in his April 2 speech. “Very simple. Can’t get any simpler than that.”

Since the 1980s, Donald Trump has been a protectionist and thinks trade deficits are losses and trade surpluses are profits. Thus, his administration introduced a formula intended to determine "reciprocal" tariffs aimed at balancing bilateral trade deficits with various countries. However, experts and economists have pointed out multiple issues with this approach.

The formula essentially took the U.S. trade deficit in goods with a given country, divided it by the total value of U.S. imports from that country, and then halved the result, with a minimum tariff rate of 10%. This was presented as a way to mirror the tariffs and trade barriers other countries allegedly imposed on the U.S. However, this method does not accurately reflect actual tariffs or non-tariff barriers imposed by other nations. Instead, it oversimplifies complex trade dynamics by equating trade deficits solely with trade barriers, ignoring factors like comparative advantage, consumer preferences, and macroeconomic conditions.

Furthermore, a specific error in the calculation was identified by some analysts. The formula included two elasticity variables meant to represent the responsiveness of import demand to price changes and the pass-through of tariffs to prices that were set at values (4 and 0.25) which multiplied to 1, effectively canceling each other out and having no impact on the result.

However, a report from the American Enterprise Institute (a conservative think tank), suggested that if these elasticities were intended to adjust the tariff rates meaningfully, the administration misapplied them, leading to tariff rates that were potentially four times higher than they should have been under a corrected interpretation of the formula. Economist Brent Neiman, whose research was cited by the administration, also criticized the calculations, stating they misused his work and inflated the rates significantly.

The White House said using retail prices instead of import prices was warranted because consumers make purchasing decisions based on retail rather than wholesale prices. A spokesperson added that in their view the tariff rates should have been larger.

Corinth and Veuger pointed to research from Harvard Business School professor Alberto Cavallo cited in the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) memo about the tariff formula, as evidence the calculations misinterpreted the difference between retail prices and import prices. Cavallo’s work “makes this distinction clear,” they wrote. Cavallo himself also addressed the fact his work was referenced in the USTR’s report.

“It is not entirely clear how they use our findings,” Cavallo wrote on X last week. “Based on our research, the elasticity of import prices with respect to tariffs is closer to 1. If that figure were used instead of 0.25, the implied reciprocal tariffs would come out about four times smaller.” If that version of the formula were adopted, it would drastically lower the tariff rates imposed on countries. For example, Cambodia’s 49% rate would drop down to 13%, and Vietnam’s would go from 46% to 12.2%. The vast majority of countries would end up being subject to the 10% tariff minimum that is part of the White House’s new policy.

While the administration claimed the tariffs were "reciprocal" and based on rigorous analysis by the Council of Economic Advisers and the U.S. Trade Representative, the consensus among many economists is that the method was flawed, both conceptually and mathematically. It did not align with standard economic theory or trade policy practices, and the execution contained errors that exaggerated the resulting tariff rates. Despite these critiques, the tariffs were implemented as announced, reflecting a policy choice rather than a correction of the identified issues.

Donald Trump's sloppy tariff policy will ruin his legacy if he doesn't change course, and the U.S. enters into a recession. Wide range sweeping tariffs will be consequential if implemented with longevity. It will have long lasting effects on our county's reputation and economic strength on the global stage. It may unintendedly put our adversaries at an economic advantage. From a macro level, this policy makes zero economic sense.

So, my question for all that support this flawed so-called "reciprocal" tariff policy is, which quantitative metrics will you use to determine whether this is successful? What numbers do you need to see? Is it worth risking the U.S. and world economy? Will it be the U.S. at a trade surplus with all of these countries? If this is the case, if shows you don't understand the current U.S. economy and where it is heading.

Like what you read? Give it a like. Share this story within your network. Contribute to the discussion.