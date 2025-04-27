The 2025 NFL Draft will be remembered not for who went first, but for who almost didn’t get picked at all. Shedeur Sanders, the University of Colorado quarterback and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was projected as a potential top-five pick. Yet, his slide down to the fifth round, where he was selected 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns, became the story of the draft. This unprecedented fall, coupled with the Browns’ surprising decision to draft another quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, just two rounds earlier, sparked widespread speculation about the NFL’s role in averting a public relations disaster. The saga of Shedeur Sanders’ draft journey, intertwined with Deion Sanders’ legacy, comparisons to Archie Manning’s draft manipulations, and social media reactions from figures like Donald Trump and Patrick Mahomes, reveals a complex interplay of talent, expectations, and league optics that nearly spiraled into a PR nightmare.

Deion Sanders, known as “Prime Time,” is one of the most electrifying figures in sports history. A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders redefined the cornerback position with his flamboyant style, unmatched athleticism, and larger-than-life personality. His legacy extends beyond the field, as he transitioned into a successful coach, first at Jackson State and now at Colorado, where he has revitalized programs with his recruiting skills, football knowledge, charisma, and unrelenting confidence.

As a mentor and coach to Shedeur, Deion has been a guiding light and a polarizing force. He instilled in his son a belief in his own greatness, coaching him at Jackson State and Colorado while publicly declaring Shedeur a future top-five pick. However, this unyielding promotion may have backfired. Deion’s vocal insistence that Shedeur would only play for certain NFL teams, coupled with reports of Shedeur’s perceived arrogance during interviews, turned off some front offices. Posts on X, such as one from @ColtonFBA, claimed that Deion’s public statements about team preferences and Shedeur’s “disgusting attitude” in interviews contributed to his slide. Deion’s legacy as a trailblazer gave him the platform to advocate for his son, but his approach may have amplified the scrutiny Shedeur faced.

This dynamic invites comparison to Archie Manning, the patriarch of the Manning football dynasty, who famously influenced where his son Eli would play in the 2004 NFL Draft. Manning, a former above-average NFL quarterback, orchestrated a trade to ensure Eli landed with the New York Giants rather than the San Diego Chargers, who initially drafted him. Like Deion, Archie leveraged his status to shape his son’s NFL path, but the public and media reaction differed starkly. Manning’s maneuvering was largely accepted as a savvy move by a respected football family, with little backlash.

In contrast, Deion’s outspokenness about Shedeur’s potential destinations was met with skepticism and accusations of overreach. Some X posts, like one from @IVIEDICATED, criticized Deion for setting “unrealistic expectations” and failing to curb Shedeur’s arrogance, suggesting a racial double standard in how the two fathers were perceived. Manning’s actions were seen as strategic, while Deion’s were labeled as "entitled," highlighting a disparity in how Black and White sports figures are judged when advocating for their sons.

The social media firestorm surrounding Shedeur’s draft slide amplified the NFL’s PR tightrope. President Trump, never one to shy away from controversy, posted on his social media platform Truth Social, slamming NFL teams for not drafting Shedeur in the first round, framing the oversight as a personal affront. His involvement injected a political dimension, risking further polarization of the draft narrative.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, joined other NFL players like Mecole Hardman Jr. and Budda Baker in expressing disbelief on social media when Shedeur remained undrafted after Day 2. Mahomes’ post, in particular, carried weight given his status as a face of the league, signaling to fans and media that Shedeur’s slide was not just surprising but potentially unjust. These high-profile endorsements underscored the growing perception that Shedeur was being unfairly targeted, whether due to his father’s influence, his arrogant demeanor, or external biases. The NFL, already navigating issues of race, nepotism, and fairness, faced mounting pressure to ensure Shedeur was drafted to avoid accusations of systemic bias.

The Browns’ decision to draft Shedeur in the fifth round, after selecting Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third, raised eyebrows and fueled conspiracy theories. Gabriel, a polished but less heralded prospect, was seen as a safer pick, with a 92.1 PFF passing grade in 2024 compared to Shedeur’s 94.3 in two-minute drills, the highest since 2014. Maddox Greenberg highlighted even more stats on an X post after the Dillon Gabriel pick.

Gabriel’s mobility and decision-making contrasted with Shedeur’s pocket-bound style, which critics argued was limited by his tendency to hold the ball too long. Yet, the Browns’ choice to draft two quarterbacks in quick succession was unusual. As ESPN noted, Cleveland’s quarterback room was already crowded, featuring Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett, suggesting Shedeur’s selection might have been a strategic move to capitalize on his “mispriced” value.

Some speculated that the NFL, wary of the PR fallout from Shedeur going undrafted, quietly influenced the Browns’ decision. The league could ill afford headlines questioning whether a high-profile Black quarterback, backed by a Hall of Fame father, was snubbed due to personal or racial animus. A Yahoo Sports report about a prank call Shedeur received during the draft, falsely claiming to be from the Saints’ GM, further highlighted the public’s fixation on his plight, with some social media users calling the incident “nasty,” uncalled for, and racially charged.

The comparison between Shedeur and Gabriel underscores the draft’s unpredictability. Gabriel, a third-round pick, was a surprise over Shedeur, who was CBS Sports’ No. 2 quarterback prospect. Gabriel’s selection reflected teams’ preference for immediate fit over potential, but Shedeur’s fifth-round landing felt like a correction rather than a conviction. The Athletic reported that Shedeur’s slide was one of the steepest for a high-profile prospect in recent memory, sparking debates about whether his camp mismanaged the pre-draft process by skipping key evaluations or projecting overconfidence. The Browns’ back-to-back quarterback picks led some to question if the NFL leaned on Cleveland to draft Shedeur to quell the growing controversy. While there is no concrete evidence supporting this, the optics of Shedeur going undrafted, especially after Trump’s and Mahomes’ posts, would have been catastrophic for a league striving to maintain its inclusive image.

Deion’s legacy as a mentor cannot be understated. He coached and guided Shedeur from when he was a kid playing Pop Warner football to playing at the division one college level (Jackson State to Colorado), where Shedeur earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. Deion’s belief in his son’s NFL destiny was unwavering, as seen in his May 2024 X post: “He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going?”

Yet, this confidence may have set unrealistic expectations, as Shedeur’s slide cost him an estimated $11.8 million compared to a third-round contract. Deion’s hands-on approach, while rooted in love, mirrored Archie Manning’s but lacked the same acceptance, exposing a double standard in how parental advocacy is perceived.

I’m thrilled for Shedeur Sanders and his family. His draft by the Browns, despite the long wait, offers a chance to prove his doubters wrong in a competitive quarterback room. The NFL dodged a PR nightmare that could have erupted if Shedeur went undrafted. The combination of Deion’s polarizing influence, social media uproar, and the unusual Gabriel-Sanders draft sequence would have fueled accusations of bias, threatening the league’s credibility. Shedeur’s selection, whether a last-minute league nudge or a Browns’ value grab, averted a crisis, allowing the NFL to move forward while Shedeur begins his journey to carve his legacy.

