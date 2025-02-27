Marcus’s Substack

Dave Emanuel
Feb 28

Sharpton isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed and is nothing more than a race hustler. His only agenda is to pad his bank account. More to the point, any program that pushes “inclusion” is by its very nature exclusionary. The best example is Harvard’s admission requirements which sought to limit admissions of students of Asian ethnicities so that there was more opportunities for students of “marginalized” ethnicities. In law enforcement, similar practices would be labeled “racial profiling”. And where is the “equity” when one racial group is given preference over another?

Noah Otte
Feb 28

Marcus pretty much said it all here. The DEI economic boycott will fail miserably and won’t hurt the business community at all, if anything sales and profits will reach record levels. Their little boycott comes too late, isn’t long enough and is too broad. Al Sharpton and his cronies are making utter fools of themselves! This is a purely symbolic boycott that won’t actually change anything or take a dime away from corporate giants like McDonalds, Wal-Mart or Amazon. Corporate behemoths like them are too big to be effected in any meaningful way by such a poorly organized, poorly planned sham of a boycott. The hilarious thing is how Al Sharpton and his followers are acting like this is the next March on Washington or something. This is nowhere close to that. As Marcus notes here, conservatives often do misuse the phrase DEI as a way to attack all non-white men who are hired for a job and to immediately assume they aren’t qualified like when Charlie Kirk said “I’m sorry but if I see a black pilot I’m gonna say “boy I sure hope he’s qualified.”” That is moronic, unproductive and unintentionally racist. Nonetheless, opposition to DEI and President Trump’s efforts to roll it back are both good and necessary things despite how conservatives may sometimes misuse it. DEI isn’t what people think it is. It’s not equal opportunity for all. It’s giving people jobs based on their identity and treating them as groups rather than as individuals. That’s the opposite of what MLK wanted for America. DEI as Marcus astutely notes here benefits only one demographic, middle class white women. It does nothing for people of color, LGBT people, disabled people, or veterans. It’s a complete failure that never should’ve started in the first place. A colorblind, merit based society is what we ought to have. Period. End of story. That’s what heroes like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, W.E.B. Dubois, Booker T. Washington, Dr. King, Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, Bayard Rustin, and John Lewis fought for. I wouldn’t be against having something like DEI in the workplace and we do need it to be sure. But we need a different version of DEI that is pro-human, inclusive of all different political beliefs and emphasizes our community origins as a species and to treat each other as individuals first and teach them throughout human history is has always been the case that anybody is capable of oppressing anybody. The new version of DEI should emphasize colorblindness and should teach employees to not let color impact how you treat you’re co-worker or a costumer.

