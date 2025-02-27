You've seen them and I've seen them. Social media posts, emails, and texts have been floating around and being pushed by the left promoting a planning nationwide economic blackout as a response to the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives sparked by the federal government and growing conservative pressure.

When President Trump re-entered office last month, one of his first calls to action was to end several of the DEI initiatives in the federal government. He signed an executive order that stated that federal funds could be frozen for companies that do not comply. He also outlawed any messaging that promotes inclusion-based language by all government agencies.

The orders have caused PBS to close its DEI office, while major companies like Amazon, Google, and Target are taking steps to dissolve their DEI initiatives.

As a response to these DEI rollbacks, the People's Union and a group led by Al Sharpton are planning a 24-hour economic blackout all day on February 28th. During this time, participants are encouraged not to any purchases online or in brick-and-mortar stores.

Both groups are mainly targeting Amazon, McDonald’s, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, but they are also asking boycotters to refrain from spending money on fast food or gas, as well as use credit or debit cards for non-essential purposes.

If boycotters must make purchases for essentials, they are asked to buy only from small, local businesses.

Let me say, the biggest issue that I have with this subject is that most people don't know the difference between legitimate diversity and inclusion efforts and the so-called term "DEI" that is tossed around as a claim of victimhood just like "white supremacy." Some people have used this term to indicate that anyone who isn't White and a male who is in any position of influence or authority is a product of DEI... in other words, "didn't earn it."

Admittedly, this disingenuous usage of the term has come from many of my fellow conservatives. When I hear it or see it, especially from those that I think are honest brokers in our movement but just misled, I make sure to correct it because it is far from the truth.

Don't get me wrong, there are some honest conversations to have regarding the excesses of DEI. One of them is how DEI was never about the genuine advancement of the people it was supposedly intended for. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are heralded as a solution to systemic inequality. Politicians, corporations and academic institutions have embraced these initiatives, claiming they would level the playing field of marginalized communities. However, DEI has not benefited the people it purported to help. Instead, it has functioned as a government-backed illusion where the only demographic that has experienced any real significant gains, is middle-class white women (according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

It is obvious that DEI is not effective, and, in my opinion, it is just used to virtue signal. While liberal politicians and corporate bosses pat themselves on the back for their so-called "inclusivity support," the real needs of the people it is supposed to help remain mostly unaddressed.

This is one of the reasons I don't support a DEI boycott and honestly think it is a big waste of time and energy. A huge percentage of DEI initiatives are just White women getting paid to lecture mostly other white people on how to talk to and treat minorities sprinkled in with recognizing people with disabilities and military veterans.

So, because they don't like President Trump and because the government and corporations will no longer virtue signal to us, the answer is to try to hurt our economy which is already fragile? Make it make sense...

Also, let's be honest, the DEI economic boycott plan is ineffective for a few key reasons. The strategy encourages people to stock up on essentials before the boycott and then refrain from spending for just 24 hours. This approach doesn’t meaningfully disrupt businesses because the same amount of money ends up in their pockets, it’s just spent a few days earlier. Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and McDonald’s, which are among the targets, aren’t likely to feel a significant pinch from a one-day pause if consumers simply shift their purchases to the day before or after.

Additionally, the plan’s scope is limited. A 24-hour boycott, even if widely followed, is too short to pressure large corporations into reversing DEI policy changes, especially when participation is voluntary, and its scale is uncertain.

Sharpton’s National Action Network aims to leverage Black buying power, projected to hit $1.7 trillion by 2030, but a single day’s action preceded by a spending spree dilutes any real economic impact.

This is more symbolic than strategic, lacking the sustained effort needed to influence corporate behavior, unlike historical boycotts such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which lasted over a year and targeted a specific, local system.

The timing also undercuts its potential. With major companies already scaling back DEI initiatives in response to political and cultural shifts, a brief boycott will not sway firms that have already committed to this course. Sharpton’s plan contrasts with his earlier rhetoric of targeting specific companies after a 90-day study, suggesting a lack of focus that could further weaken its effectiveness.

In short, the combination of its brevity, predictable workarounds, and unclear follow-through makes this boycott unlikely to achieve any tangible results.

Like what you read? Give it a like. Share this story within your network. Contribute to the discussion.