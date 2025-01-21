America is back, baby! Yesterday was an amazing day. It was a day that seemed to not have arrived soon enough, especially once we knew that Donald Trump had won the 2024 election.

The morning was full of excitement. My spirits were high as I logged onto my social media platforms and sipped my coffee. My social media feeds were filled with positivity, anticipation, excitement, vigor, and hope.

I completed my morning chores just in time to see President Trump’s inauguration speech.. and WHAT A SPEECH that was. It was very impressive and Trump at his best. .

The inauguration speech lasted about 30 minutes in total (which is very short by Trump’s standards). It wasn’t the most charged rhetoric that Trump has ever used, but it was very pragmatic, honest, and hard-nosed. I think the short length of the speech worked to Trump’s advantage as it allowed the American people to focus on exactly what he was saying. Trump appeared to be much more focused than in 2016.

President Trump started the speech by suggesting that our country is entering a “new golden era.” He then drew a contrast by recapping the last four years as being filled with massive failure and regression. Something many of us can agree with.

Trump then started to lay out his vision and course of action he would take immediately after entering office which included; putting back the “remain in Mexico policy,” designating drug cartels as terrorist organizations, and declaring a national energy emergency where he used the his famous phrase, “we are gonna drill baby drill.”

He then talked briefly about the three American hostages that were released by Hamas just the day before he took office and how his foreign policy will be led with strength. This is when Trump made one of the strongest statements of his speech and one that I believe will be played in the future when looking back on his legacy as leader of the free world.. He said, his greatest legacy will be his role as a “peacemaker and unifier”.

"We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into."

Another important part of the inauguration speech that is worth mentioning is when President Trump gave a sincere “thank you” to the Black and Hispanic communities for their votes and support. He declared the day, “Liberation Day.” He said on Martin Luther King’s birthday, he wanted to make Dr. King’s dream a reality. One which is color blind and merit base.

These are words that many other great influential conservative minds such as Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steel, Walter Williams, and Glenn Loury have fought for since the 1960s. Trump’s words echoed King’s timeless quote that “men should not be judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character.”

The fact that this needs to be echoed today in 2025 is bittersweet as it reveals how in many ways we have betrayed King’s dream, mostly because of race hustlers and race grifters. King and Trump both realized that the only way to defeat the power of race as an aggravating social determinant in our modern free society is to focus on our commonalities as Americans and embrace our cultural differences unconditionally.

*Side note, I would be remiss if I didn’t give a shout out to my good brother, Paster Lorenzo Serell. He brought down the house and delivered a wonderful and passionate benediction at the Inauguration Day ceremony. He represented Detroit, Michigan well. I am very proud of him. He was instrumental in delivering the win in Michigan to President Trump.

Probably the most pleasantly surprising part of his speech was when President Trump recalled the phrase “manifest destiny.” while discussing how GREAT America was when we had the will and desire to expand, explore, and conquer. He spoke of regaining some control over the Panama Canal, which he said “the United States did not build for China’s use.” While I know I have been quite critical of some of the comments made by Trump regarding his desires to annex Canada and Greenland, I will say that there is a part this that does give off an aspirational nature and a pioneering spirit. One that America has gotten away from, unfortunately and hasn’t sought in a long time. For far too long, we have been satisfied with just the “status quo” of being the world’s police, money donor, financer, and maintainer, never seeking new, thrilling, mighty adventures that seem to be impossible before they are achieved. Adventures such as people exploring unknown waters and lands and going to and exploring new planets and going to the furthest reaches of space. Things that people in my generation have only romanticized about.

It’s rare to have a president who is dealing with the current reality on the ground challenges that are before us and at the same time, looking to achieve and accomplish big broad ideal goals and feats that haven’t been reached before. If President Trump makes any of these broad visions a reality, it could make his presidential legacy historic and unique.

Trump spoke a great deal about American innovation, vivaciousness, and achieving things bigger than we ever had. One thing we could say about the shaping of this current administration is, there is a seriousness of purpose that we did not see in his first term. You can tell that he has learned some serious lessons from his first presidency.

President Trump is here to take care of business. He alluded to the assassination attempt on his life and how he believed that God saved his life to “Make America Great.” I think that the threats and the assassination attempts on his life has given him a different perspective and a new sense of purpose.

The reality is, that Trump doesn’t have another term and could sit back and rest his laurels knowing he had achieved a historic victory. One not achieved by Republican since President Ronald Reagan..But he isn’t doing that. He has an agenda. One that is big and ambitious.

It’s worth noting that as the speech was unfolding and coming to a conclusion, the White House site had shifted to a picture of President Trump with the label “America Is Back.”

So while the leftist mainstream media and Democrats try to portray President Trump and this administration as revengeful-minded, Trump is showing he is looking to fix America’s problems, put out the fires that the past administration spread across the world, and make a brighter future for making America that is bigger, stronger, and better than ever.

Trump did a magnificent job of systematically laying out his plans for the next four years regarding a strong economy, a strong military, a closed border, restoration of free speech, affordable living, world peace, and lower crime. There was no tiptoeing around any topics or apologies. it was direct and straight to the point. America is back! The golden era begins now by putting America first!

One of the best forever quotes to take from yesterday’s inauguration speech was, “The impossible is what we do best…”

