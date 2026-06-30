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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
Jun 30

The Dems have been ignoring their center base for such a long time. I would go so far as to say they fed the progressive wave with their campaigns of ideological nonsense about gender, abolishing police, open borders, etc. They're so arrogant, they didn't expect the progressives to push right past them and take ownership. What's so infuriating is that so many people support progressive ideas like affordable healthcare and reforming for-profit prisons and yet the DMS party and other radical splinters never know when to stop and throw out the baby with the bathwater.

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1 reply by Marcus Watkins
Susan DaSilva's avatar
Susan DaSilva
Jul 2

Couldn't have said this better myself! The pendulum of overcorrection is swinging back for Democrats at 10x speed.

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