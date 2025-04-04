Marcus’s Substack

Marcus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
Apr 5

I like how you listed some pros and cons on both sides. I lean towards supporting Trump's actions, but I still want to listen and learn. One question not asked in the online debate is what do we owe each other, if anything, as fellow US citizens? I'm on a pension so I'm not worried about job loss, but I also live in a rural, low-income area and see the desperation and generational welfare in the lack of decent wages. If the tariffs bring back manufacturing jobs with good wages and benefits, and if that means the loss of shipping containers full of clothes and gadgets from overseas that will end up in a landfill, so be it. The hair-on-fire hysteria in the media about the second-by-second obsession with the stock market drop gets boring. I consider how many watched the 8-year pile-on on Trump, and who wrote about how he would never come back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marcus Watkins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture