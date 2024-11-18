It’s been almost two weeks since Donald Trump’s landslide election victory and the Democrats still don’t quite understand that the majority of Americans aren’t interested in identity politics of grievance and victimhood.

Instead of this sweeping victory being a wake-up call and a moment of reflection for Democrats and much of the mainstream media, they are creating an ecosystem for “marginalized” people. In their warped minds, the marginalized people are the 48% of Americans who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. However, the only people marginalizing anyone are the Democrats and the mainstream media with their self-victimhood.

Since Donald Trump won the 2024 election, there has been a slew of people on the left choosing to spend their time on air and social media platforms explaining how the outcome of this election shows that America is a misogynistic, xenophobic, and racist country.

This is an insane accusation to make regarding half of the electorate. An electorate that over 76 million people cast their vote for Donald Trump. An election in which Donald Trump not only won the electoral college but the popular vote. Donald Trump is the first Republican President to win the popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004 over John Kerry. This is an election in which Trump’s coattails gave Republicans a triumphant trifecta victory, winning also the House and Senate. This is also an election in which 49 out of 50 states shifted right.

It’s truly amazing how so many liberals spent the last 8 years complaining about "whiteness" as the source of Trump's evil power and the only reason why people elected him in the first place. He's then elected with a historic multiracial coalition of Latino, Black, Asian, and Native American voters. President-elect Donald Trump made historic gains across every age and demographic group in America and yet the main take from the left is he won because of racism and sexism.

Make it make sense! It wasn’t racism. It wasn’t misogyny and it wasn't xenophobia. The American people are sick of a system that has been lying to them. Most Americans are sick of politicians lying to them; telling them that it is raining on them when it is piss on their legs. America is sick of being pandered to by leftist politicians. America is sick of being lectured to by the leftist ultra-rich celebrity class on what is best for us and our families. The American people are sick and tired of politicians trying to finesse them with a bunch of words that don’t mean anything.

Americans can see their bank accounts. They feel the pinch of the cost of everyday goods. They know what’s going on with their finances and most aren’t happy about their current situation. They know their money doesn’t stretch as far as it did five or six years ago. Americans have a sense of what is going on around the world. They realize that we live in a much more dangerous world than five or six years ago. Who was the president then? Donald J. Trump.

Even though Donald Trump was made to be a felon and is a flawed individual who may be rough around the edges with his speech, he is a person who speaks to the American People, not just with his words, but with his actions. The average person's quality of life was better during most of Donald Trump’s presidency than Biden/Harris's.

Democrats are the party of victimhood. Democrats and their mainstream media allies have cried major liberal tears; blaming Hispanics, White women, Black men, young men, the uneducated, the poor, the working class, and every Trump voter for the outcome of this election.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is REAL! The psychic disintegration of the left that has been chronicled to the public since last Wednesday is ridiculous. These people have gone off the deep end. They are hateful and full of venom.

It is truly mind-boggling that the people who claim to be our "most tolerant" in American society and the "adults in the room" are going on news shows and calling for people to cut ties with friends and family over their political differences.

Some people are saying that Trump and his religious supporters hates Black and Brown people and supports slavery. Leftist pundits are also calling for the censoring of people on social media platforms because they believe that’s the main reason why the majority of Americans voted for Trump. They say it’s because of “misinformation” spread online.

These folks are experiencing a self-inflicted mass depression pandemic. They refuse to look in the mirror and see it was the economy, the immigration crisis, the funding of wars without planned off-ramps, and their obsession with pushing destructive and divisive social-political agendas. Instead, they are back to their 2016 playbook where their reaction is to play on people’s fears and most people aren't buying it.

There was a big lesson here for the left to learn and they missed it by a mile. America isn’t what they think or imagine it is, it is the lived experience of the people, and everybody has lived a different and unique one. So people’s lived experiences and perspectives should be respected. Maybe it would serve them better to listen to what people are expressing than to chop everything they don’t like as some kind of “ism.”

It’s going to be hard for many liberals to wrap their heads around the new political realignment they witnessed in real-time. The old guard of country club exclusionary conservatism is dead. The same goes for mainstream media and the weapon of identity politics. Many of the identity groups that the Democrat party could count on and took for granted are now a part of this new movement and the country is better for it.

