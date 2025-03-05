Marcus’s Substack

User's avatar
Wilson Watkins's avatar
Wilson Watkins
Mar 7

I wish that he could have discussed the 2 Billion Dollars that went to Stacey Abrams (just days before the inauguration) while in front of the Supreme Court Justices.

Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Mar 5Edited

A stupendous article from start to finish, Marcus! America 🇺🇸 is indeed back in many ways and starting to head in the right direction again. I’m no conservative, I’m a Rockefeller Republican or moderate to liberal Republican, who disagrees with the President on many issues. But I voted for him in 2024 because at the end of the day, I vote for people based on individual merit not party or ideology. For example, had I been alive in the 20th Century, I’d gladly have voted for FDR and Harry S. Truman but also for Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. I’ve supported candidates as ideologically diverse as Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders and John McCain and Mitt Romney. At the end of the day, all I care about is that that person is the best person for the job and and that they have a clear plan and vision for where they want to take America. Donald Trump had all those things, Kamala Harris did not. His campaign was positive, uplifting, visionary, and gave me hope for America for the first time in over a decade. With Joe Biden’s presidency America hit rock bottom. A man with dementia was in the White House. His failures were many: a slumping economy, record levels of inflation, the deficit exploded, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was botched, COVID and the Israel-Gaza War totally mismanaged, Iran was given six billion dollars, the Southern Border Crisis flooded the country with seven million illegal immigrants including many criminals and terrorists as well as too many Fentanyl pills to count, energy independence came to an end, wokeness was injected into the federal bureaucracy, and Build Back Better and the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan both went down to defeat. That’s only the tip of the iceberg. Donald Trump came in and made a lot of positive changes. Getting the border under control, mass deportations of illegal immigrants, getting the ball rolling on peace talks in Ukraine and Gaza, shutting down USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, abolishing DEI, banning gender-affirming care for minors and Trans people competing in women’s sports, reinstating all military personnel who were kicked out of the service for not getting the COVID vaccine with full back pay, getting Panama to exit the Belt Road Initiative, and pardoning the January 6th protesters among other things. Have I agreed with everything he’s done? No. But I think most of what Mr. Trump has done in the White House so far has been to the good for this country. The Republican Party has many flaws but it is strong, organized and unified and dominating American politics right now. The Democratic Party is a train wreck. I will have to watch President Trump’s address to Congress, it sounds absolutely inspiring but it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. Its shades of Ronald Reagan honestly. The Democrats behavior was exactly what you’d expect. As usual their brains have become warped by partisanship and tribalism and they’ve put hating Trump and the GOP before what’s best for the country. Al Green lashing out at the President was embarrassing and the Democrats not clapping for anything even Afghanistan veterans, a boy with brain cancer or everyday ordinary Americans who quietly work hard and help make America the great country it is, is just sickening and you’re spot on Marcus, terrible optics. All this childish pouting will get them nowhere. They are headed for disaster in the 2026 and 2028 elections. America is going to be red for some time to come it looks like. The Democratic Party is a far cry from the great party it once was. If FDR, Harry Truman, Henry Wallace, Hubert Humphrey, JFK, RFK, LBJ, George McGovern, Birch Bayh, Jimmy Carter, Frank Church, and Stuart Symington were alive today, they’d be shocked at how far their party had fallen and wonder what happened.

1 reply by Marcus Watkins
