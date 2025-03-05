President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, six weeks into his historic return to the White House and he delivered a master class of a speech in a way only Trump could.
Whether you love or hate him, Donald Trump is a historic political figure. He makes opposition very difficult, especially now everyone knows what to expect from him as a politician.
Last night during the address, President Trump and the Republicans appeared to be sane, competent, goal-oriented, professional, and pro-American.
The power of this speech came from how he articulately rallied Americans around big ideas, big achievements, and small but powerful stories of individual Americans. It was positive and uplifting while draped in old-school American patriotism and spirit.
Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump was sharp, witty, and crisp. HE WAS PRESIDENTIAL! He had complete control of his messaging and the room.
Like all of his speeches, President Trump spoke in simple terms and improvised at times to keep everyone engaged. He found opportune times to troll and make fun of the Democrats during the speech. Trump landed a few jabs here and there against some of the corrupt politicians on the left like, "Pocahontas." Yes, he called Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" to her face during the speech. LOL.
Trump defended his tariff policy on key U.S. trading partners. He also touched on illegal immigration and the mineral deal with Ukraine. I wish Trump could have discussed his economic plans to help combat inflation and the shrinking economy in more detail.
Last night, Trump had Democrats on their heels. The optics couldn't have been worse for them. He was met with protests and disruptions. Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was removed from the House chamber after he disrupted President Donald Trump early on during his address to Congress.
Other than opposing everything that the President said, Democrats were relegated to looking at their cell phones, holding signs up, and pouting, while Trump detailed how he was cleaning up the mess they created.
All of the Democrats that were in attendance refused to stand and clap even for the American citizens that Trump honored. They didn't stand and clap for farmers, steel workers, the mothers of children who had been murdered by illegal immigrants and the horrific withdrawal from Afghanistan, or the young man with brain cancer. However, they were willing to clap for sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine.
It's unfortunate that the Democrats once again have demonstrated that they aren't willing to put politics before the American People. This was apparent with their recent policies, but last night we saw that the Democrats haven't learned anything as we watched their ignorance play out in real time.
The individual details of the speech and ideas will be debated and attacked in the days that come, but that's just noise. Leaders who do what President Trump did last night change nations and even the course of history. They are transformational figures.
President Trump is leading a cultural and political revolution, and I don't see how the Democrat party, as they're currently constituted, can combat this. Especially considering they are using the same old tired tactics such as calling him "racist, bigoted, and misogynist." They looked weak, petty, and pathetic.
Trump showed us that he is a visionary. He's focused on freedom, individual responsibility, commonsense, economic prosperity, and putting America first.
The conclusion of Trump's speech was very powerful. Highlighting the history of American ingenuity, exploration, and bravery is always going to stir something positive in the ether. At heart, we are cowboys, explorers, pirates, builders, hustlers, and mad scientists.
Embrace American exceptionalism. AMERICA IS BACK!
I wish that he could have discussed the 2 Billion Dollars that went to Stacey Abrams (just days before the inauguration) while in front of the Supreme Court Justices.
A stupendous article from start to finish, Marcus! America 🇺🇸 is indeed back in many ways and starting to head in the right direction again. I’m no conservative, I’m a Rockefeller Republican or moderate to liberal Republican, who disagrees with the President on many issues. But I voted for him in 2024 because at the end of the day, I vote for people based on individual merit not party or ideology. For example, had I been alive in the 20th Century, I’d gladly have voted for FDR and Harry S. Truman but also for Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. I’ve supported candidates as ideologically diverse as Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders and John McCain and Mitt Romney. At the end of the day, all I care about is that that person is the best person for the job and and that they have a clear plan and vision for where they want to take America. Donald Trump had all those things, Kamala Harris did not. His campaign was positive, uplifting, visionary, and gave me hope for America for the first time in over a decade. With Joe Biden’s presidency America hit rock bottom. A man with dementia was in the White House. His failures were many: a slumping economy, record levels of inflation, the deficit exploded, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was botched, COVID and the Israel-Gaza War totally mismanaged, Iran was given six billion dollars, the Southern Border Crisis flooded the country with seven million illegal immigrants including many criminals and terrorists as well as too many Fentanyl pills to count, energy independence came to an end, wokeness was injected into the federal bureaucracy, and Build Back Better and the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan both went down to defeat. That’s only the tip of the iceberg. Donald Trump came in and made a lot of positive changes. Getting the border under control, mass deportations of illegal immigrants, getting the ball rolling on peace talks in Ukraine and Gaza, shutting down USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, abolishing DEI, banning gender-affirming care for minors and Trans people competing in women’s sports, reinstating all military personnel who were kicked out of the service for not getting the COVID vaccine with full back pay, getting Panama to exit the Belt Road Initiative, and pardoning the January 6th protesters among other things. Have I agreed with everything he’s done? No. But I think most of what Mr. Trump has done in the White House so far has been to the good for this country. The Republican Party has many flaws but it is strong, organized and unified and dominating American politics right now. The Democratic Party is a train wreck. I will have to watch President Trump’s address to Congress, it sounds absolutely inspiring but it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. Its shades of Ronald Reagan honestly. The Democrats behavior was exactly what you’d expect. As usual their brains have become warped by partisanship and tribalism and they’ve put hating Trump and the GOP before what’s best for the country. Al Green lashing out at the President was embarrassing and the Democrats not clapping for anything even Afghanistan veterans, a boy with brain cancer or everyday ordinary Americans who quietly work hard and help make America the great country it is, is just sickening and you’re spot on Marcus, terrible optics. All this childish pouting will get them nowhere. They are headed for disaster in the 2026 and 2028 elections. America is going to be red for some time to come it looks like. The Democratic Party is a far cry from the great party it once was. If FDR, Harry Truman, Henry Wallace, Hubert Humphrey, JFK, RFK, LBJ, George McGovern, Birch Bayh, Jimmy Carter, Frank Church, and Stuart Symington were alive today, they’d be shocked at how far their party had fallen and wonder what happened.