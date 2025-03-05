President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, six weeks into his historic return to the White House and he delivered a master class of a speech in a way only Trump could.

Whether you love or hate him, Donald Trump is a historic political figure. He makes opposition very difficult, especially now everyone knows what to expect from him as a politician.

Last night during the address, President Trump and the Republicans appeared to be sane, competent, goal-oriented, professional, and pro-American.

The power of this speech came from how he articulately rallied Americans around big ideas, big achievements, and small but powerful stories of individual Americans. It was positive and uplifting while draped in old-school American patriotism and spirit.

Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump was sharp, witty, and crisp. HE WAS PRESIDENTIAL! He had complete control of his messaging and the room.

Like all of his speeches, President Trump spoke in simple terms and improvised at times to keep everyone engaged. He found opportune times to troll and make fun of the Democrats during the speech. Trump landed a few jabs here and there against some of the corrupt politicians on the left like, "Pocahontas." Yes, he called Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" to her face during the speech. LOL.

Trump defended his tariff policy on key U.S. trading partners. He also touched on illegal immigration and the mineral deal with Ukraine. I wish Trump could have discussed his economic plans to help combat inflation and the shrinking economy in more detail.

Last night, Trump had Democrats on their heels. The optics couldn't have been worse for them. He was met with protests and disruptions. Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was removed from the House chamber after he disrupted President Donald Trump early on during his address to Congress.

Other than opposing everything that the President said, Democrats were relegated to looking at their cell phones, holding signs up, and pouting, while Trump detailed how he was cleaning up the mess they created.

All of the Democrats that were in attendance refused to stand and clap even for the American citizens that Trump honored. They didn't stand and clap for farmers, steel workers, the mothers of children who had been murdered by illegal immigrants and the horrific withdrawal from Afghanistan, or the young man with brain cancer. However, they were willing to clap for sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine.

It's unfortunate that the Democrats once again have demonstrated that they aren't willing to put politics before the American People. This was apparent with their recent policies, but last night we saw that the Democrats haven't learned anything as we watched their ignorance play out in real time.

The individual details of the speech and ideas will be debated and attacked in the days that come, but that's just noise. Leaders who do what President Trump did last night change nations and even the course of history. They are transformational figures.

President Trump is leading a cultural and political revolution, and I don't see how the Democrat party, as they're currently constituted, can combat this. Especially considering they are using the same old tired tactics such as calling him "racist, bigoted, and misogynist." They looked weak, petty, and pathetic.

Trump showed us that he is a visionary. He's focused on freedom, individual responsibility, commonsense, economic prosperity, and putting America first.

The conclusion of Trump's speech was very powerful. Highlighting the history of American ingenuity, exploration, and bravery is always going to stir something positive in the ether. At heart, we are cowboys, explorers, pirates, builders, hustlers, and mad scientists.

Embrace American exceptionalism. AMERICA IS BACK!

